Air India has beefed up its UK connection with 12 more weekly flights to London Gatwick Airport and five additional services to the Heathrow Airport.

The airline will fly a thrice-a-week service from cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi.

Air India will add five additional weekly flights to Heathrow. The number of flights from Delhi will rise from 14 to 17 a week and from Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week, the Tatas-owned airline has informed.