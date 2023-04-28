 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says majority of pilots have accepted new contracts

Yaruqhullah Khan
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Air India including Air India Express has around 3,000 pilots and close to 6,000 cabin crew on its payroll.

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on April 28 said 90 percent of the airline's cabin crew and a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered by the airline.

“I’m pleased to report that 90 percent of cabin crew and a majority of pilots have received and accepted the new compensation package offered last week, which will be backdated to 1 April 2023,” Wilson said in an internal email to the employees of Air India.

However, many pilots told Moneycontrol that Air India pilots, who are a part of the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) have not signed the new contracts offered by the airline.

