 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Agritech startup Sorted raises over $5 million as seed funding

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

According to a statement, the serial entrepreneur has started Sorted, powered by proprietary technology and a franchisee network of digitised mom & pop stores.

US Dollar

Agri startup Sorted, a tech platform founded by ex-CEO of Milkbasket Anant Goel for quality fruits and vegetables, has raised more than USD 5 million as seed funding to grow business.

According to a statement, the serial entrepreneur has started Sorted, powered by proprietary technology and a franchisee network of digitised mom & pop stores.

"Co-founded by Nitin Gupta and Sahil Madan, the tech-driven F&V (fruits & vegetables) platform has so far raised in excess of USD 5 million in their ongoing seed round," the company said.

Sorted will enable access of straight-from-the-farmers, quality fruits & vegetables, at a highly competitive price, to customers through the medium of their choice call, message, online or offline.