Agritech firm Cropin on track to raise $50-70 million by mid 2023 from tech companies, investors

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Agritech company Cropin is hoping to raise USD 50-70 million by the first half of 2023, from global technology companies, new as well as existing investors, its co-founder and CEO Krishna Kumar has said.

The amount to be raised will be used for expansion of operations across different markets, and to scale up the platform and its AI Labs initiative.

The capital raise will include funding from two large tech companies that have shown immediate interest, and will be followed up by a Series D round, all of which will cumulatively bring in USD 50-70 million, to its coffers.

The company has so far raised about USD 34 million in multiple funding rounds.

The fundraise assumes significance given the backdrop of funding winter in the global startup ecosystem.

"If your fundamentals are strong, if your solutions can scale globally, and they are solving a real problem, I think those companies will not have a dearth of funds people will invest," he said on Wednesday.