 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

After Romanians, Indian students most likely to be employed in England and Wales 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Indian students in England and Wales constitute the largest population at 11.6 percent of over 3.7 lakh international students, followed by China (11.2 percent), Romania (9.5 percent) and Nigeria (5.3 percent) 

A significantly higher proportion of EU-born international students were employed (47.1 percent), compared with non-EU-born (24.6 percent).

Indian students are second only to Romanians on a list of international students most likely to be employed in England and Wales, Census 2021 data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Indian students in England and Wales constitute the largest population at 11.6 percent of over 3.7 lakh international students followed by China (11.2 percent), Romania (9.5 percent) and Nigeria (5.3 percent).

“Romania (21.4 percent), India (11.9 percent), Nigeria (7 percent), Poland (6.1 percent) and Italy (4.0 percent) were among the top 10 countries of birth for international students in employment. Looking at England and Wales separately, the trend remains broadly the same,” the ONS said.

ONS defines an international student as someone who is a usual resident in England and Wales in full-time education, non-UK-born, non-UK passport holder, aged 17 years or over upon most recent arrival in the country, and aged 18 or over on the Census Day.