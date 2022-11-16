 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

After October trade data, Nomura says CY23 GDP growth to fall 250 bps to 4.7%

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

According to the research house, domestic growth momentum seems to have peaked in the second quarter of CY22

Global headwinds start to weigh on India's growth story. (Photo by Reynaldo #brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels)

Brokerage house Nomura expects India’s GDP to grow at 4.7 percent in 2023, a drop of 250 bps from this year’s growth rate, taking into account the October trade data that saw exports contract after nearly two years and imports weaken.

According to Nomura’s economists, the external trade data and weak industrial output data indicate that the domestic growth momentum may have peaked in the second quarter of 2022.

“The consistent slowdown across months in exports, core imports and industrial production suggest that domestic growth momentum has peaked,” wrote economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi in their November 15 report.

“India’s investment cycle is linked closely to export cycles and will also likely be low. We expect GDP growth to slow from 7.2 percent YoY (year on year) in 2022 to a below-consensus 4.7 percent in 2023.”

India’s export growth fell to -16.7 percent YoY in October from 4.8 percent in September, which Varma and Nandi pegged to a “precipitous decline in global demand, which may which may have been exacerbated by fewer working days this October due to Diwali”.

The economists expect export growth figures in November to improve because of more working days this year when compared to 2021.