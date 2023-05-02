 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After a dismal Q4 amid macro challenges, what is in store for IT firms in FY24?

Haripriya Suresh & Debangana Ghosh
May 02, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

The year is set to be a challenging one for IT companies as pressure piles up on margins and clients demand pre-inflationary pricing.

Indian Information Technology (IT) companies experienced a dismal last quarter in the financial year ended March 2023 as they coped with challenges ranging from recession fears and high inflation to ripples from a banking crisis in the West.

The top five IT companies did report double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms for the full fiscal year 2023.

Even so, it’s anyone’s guess how long the impact of a recession in the US and Europe and the banking crisis that has laid low Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse will continue to take its toll on an IT services industry that depends on banking and financial services for a major chunk of sales.

If we were to look at hiring as an indicator of demand, it doesn’t look too promising. After the pandemic-fuelled demand of the previous year, India’s top five companies reported a 65 percent slump in net additions to their workforce in FY23.