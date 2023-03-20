 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ADP, GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge joint venture With GMR

Mar 20, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

ADP and GMR Airports Infrastructure own 49% and 51%, respectively, of the unlisted GMR Airports Ltd., according to a statement Sunday from the French company, which operates Paris’s Charles de Gaulle and Orly.

A traveler uses a smartphone in Terminal 3 at Orly Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Paris, France, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. France is moving toward a broad rollout of digital health certificates, putting the country at the forefront of a European Union push for vaccine passports to jumpstart travel.

Aéroports de Paris and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. agreed to fold their joint-venture company into GMR, giving ADP a liquid stake in a business that owns airfields in India.

Combining GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports will simplify the capital structure of the unlisted company, allowing the combined entity to more easily capture new business, the companies said.

The merger will take place in the first half of 2024, the companies said. ADP would hold a 45.7% stake in the combined GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports.