Adobe CEO: If I was growing up right now, no way I’d leave Hyderabad to go to USA

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen was addressing the inauguration of the TiE Global Summit in Hyderabad

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

If he was growing up in Hyderabad currently, Adobe Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen says he wouldn’t leave the city to go to the USA at all. Addressing the inauguration of the TiE Global Summit’s inauguration in Telangana’s capital city in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad-origin CEO was bullish on the environment in the city.

Speaking about his time at Adobe — where he completes 25 years next year — Narayen said that his goal as CEO is to just say they cannot be in a position where all they are trying to do is preserve the status quo.

Addressing entrepreneurs, Narayen said that the biggest treasure of any company is its people.

“We're in the intellectual property business, and pre-COVID when people worked in the office, we used to say our intellectual property goes home every night and hopefully they come back the next day. The way you try to stay young and curious is to really surround yourself with these scary smart people,” Narayen added.

On his experience during the recession which was soon after he took over as CEO in 2007, Narayen said Adobe’s revenues fell 25 percent as it was considered a discretionary purchase and it was at that point that the company moved to a subscription model. The company’s revenue dropped further as revenues are recognised upfront, and the market capitalisation went down to about $6 billion, and eventually got back up and is now over $150 billion.

“The thing that I would always tell entrepreneurs is that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste,” he said.