Adjacent skills can be a major driver of one’s career prospects

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Talent experts say that adjacent skills are most in demand in high-productivity roles. For instance, IT major Infosys, apart from hiring for specific skills, also focuses on adjacent skills.

In today’s employment landscape, roles and requirements have undergone a massive overhaul. Recruiters don’t just look for a specific skill and hire candidates. They focus on candidates who have multiple skills relevant in this rapidly changing world.

Nowadays, candidates need to have comb-shaped skillsets (I_I_I_I_I_I), which means that one has to be good in one primary skill and have more than one secondary skill related to one’s current job.

Talent experts say the importance of adjacent skills is most often seen in high-productivity roles.

IT major Infosys, apart from hiring for specific skills, also focuses on adjacent skills. “If someone has to be hired for AI, we look for someone who already has big data and related skills,” said Thirumala Arohi Mamunooru, SVP and Head of Education, Training, and Assessments (ETA) at Infosys.

Experts say that developing adjacent skills also leads to other benefits such as increased empathy for teammates, better communication, improved motivation, developing a distinctive viewpoint,  etc.

Besides,  adjacent skills can increase a candidate’s employability and help command a premium in the job market. For instance, in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) function, besides qualifications, adjacent skills and experience related to health and safety, environment, compliance, and sustainability are highly relevant, according to a report by Xpheno, a staffing solutions firm.