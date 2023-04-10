 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ADB commits Rs 150 crore to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Besides, Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to provide USD 2 million grant to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot battery energy storage system (BESS), a statement by Manila-based funding institution said.

Multilateral funding agency ADB on Monday said it proposes to subscribe non-convertible debentures worth Rs 150 crore of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), to enhance Delhi's power distribution through grid enhancements.

The senior secured financing will be used to commission a new 66/11-kilovolt grid, augment and expand transformers, substations, feeder lines, and switching stations, install smart meters, and replace obsolete electrical equipment and meters, it said.

The 10-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS is South Asia's first grid-scaled energy storage project at the distribution transformer level, it said.