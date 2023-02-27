 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith

Feb 27, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

About a dozen global banks will help host the investor meetings at Singapore’s Capitol Kempinski hotel Monday.

The Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

About a dozen global banks will help host the investor meetings at Singapore’s Capitol Kempinski hotel Monday. The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani will then hold meetings in Hong Kong at the Barclays Plc office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to attend are group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra.

Adani’s ports-to-power empire is seeking to shore up support after US-based Hindenburg Research in January alleged malfeasance, wiping nearly $150 billion off its stock market valuation. Adani Group has repeatedly denied those claims.