OYO estimates its revenue to be $751 million in 2022-23: Ritesh Agarwal

Jan 27, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

At an employees townhall held this week, Agarwal is understood to have shared how the company has been able to gradually strengthen its financials after overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO estimates its revenue in 2022-23 to be USD 751 million on the back of which it expects to post its first operating profit in a full year, company Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal has told its employees.

The company expects its revenue in FY23 to be USD 751 million, up 19 per cent from USD 629 million in FY22, he told the employees through a presentation during the townhall. In the first half of the fiscal year, OYO posted an adjusted EBITDA of USD 8.3 million.

It had registered an adjusted EBITDA loss of USD 37 million in the same period of FY22. For the second half of the fiscal, continued momentum on topline coupled with margin expansion and healthy operating leverage are expected to result in USD 24 million adjusted EBITDA, he added.