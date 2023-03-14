 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani dollar bond yields ease by up to 500 bps in a fortnight on improved investor sentiments

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The yield on the Adani Group’s dollar bonds eased by up to 500 basis points (bps) in the last two weeks after the company paid back loans prior to the redemption date, dealers said.

According to Bloomberg data, yield on the overseas bonds of Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra fell to 8.7614 percent on March 13, from 9.4626 percent on February 28. Adani Green Energy’s bond yield fell to 12.72 percent from 18.3702 percent.

Bond yields of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani International Container Terminal fell to 8.871 percent and 6.857 percent, respectively, from 9.586 percent and 7.0388 percent earlier.

“The yield on Adani dollar bonds have eased in the last few days because of the measures taken by the group by early prepayment of loans, which has given some comfort to investors,” said Kranthi Bathini - Equity Strategist, WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd.