ACC Q1 PAT may dip 23.6% YoY to Rs 434.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs 434.9 crore down 23.6% year-on-year (up 9.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,394.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 27.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 574.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:04 am
