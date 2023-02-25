 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A war kindles the desire for an international Rupee, but the road isn't rosy

Aparna Iyer
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Fear of US sanctions has made some private sector banks wary. Even with Russia, there seems to be a reluctance to settle trade in Rupees of late.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed domestic and partner countries’ banks to settle bilateral trade in Rupees.

In July last year, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, India proposed to put in place a system to enable the invoicing, payment, and settlement of trade in Rupees with its trade partners. One reason for this was to avail of cheap crude from Russia and evade western sanctions on trade with Moscow. A bigger motivation was the desire to push the Rupee’s acceptance in international trade and make it a global currency, and reduce the dependence on the Dollar.

But greater adoption of the Rupee in bilateral trade is only part of the process. For a currency to be truly international, a swathe of conditions needs to be met, beyond the opportunity that a war presents. The Rupee is only partially convertible as it is not freely allowed to flow across borders, making it difficult to use it for investments abroad. Also, unlike the Chinese Renminbi, the Rupee is not a reserve currency yet.

However, the path towards greater internationalisation may be long but it seems to have got a fillip with India’s push for more bilateral trade to be settled in Rupees. As the Economic Survey for 2022-23 noted, “One of the prerequisites for the emergence of an international currency is that the currency needs to be increasingly used for trade invoicing.” The survey further pointed out that if the turnover of the Rupee in the global forex market rises to 4 percent, the currency can be termed international. Greater use in trade invoicing and settlement is one way to get to this goal.

The mechanism