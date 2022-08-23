HomeNewsBusiness

A quality mid-cap to own for the long run

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Given the promising outlook for Control Print, the valuation is quite attractive

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Control Print (CMP: Rs 453 M Cap: Rs 739 crore) has been a consistent performer despite uncertain external environment. Therefore, with economic activity picking up in Q1 FY23, it delivered a strong show. As the recovery gathers steam, we see a steady traction in the business and the higher volume of consumable sales that accompanies industrial recovery is positive for its margin. The long-term prospects are exciting in an oligopolistic market dominated by few players and the regulatory requirement...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers