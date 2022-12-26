 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A look at India's top Android and iOS app downloads in 2022

Vikas SN
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Mobile games continues to lead the charts in terms of consumer spend on Play Store and App Store, according to estimates.

(Representational image)

Social platforms, e-commerce and mobile games dominated the list of India's top downloaded apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, according to estimates shared by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower to Moneycontrol.

Meta-owned Instagram, which doubled down on its short video feature Reels this year, topped the list of most downloaded Android apps with 118.9 million app installs this year, while Facebook took the ninth spot with 110.4 million app installs.

WhatsApp Business, which has witnessed significant traction this year, also found a place at the tenth spot with 108.5 million Android app installs.

Flipkart's value e-commerce platform Shopsy was one of the biggest gainers this year, clocking 652% year-on-year growth in Android app installs at 156.5 million downloads. Rival Meesho took the second spot with 186.7 million Android app installs.

To be sure, these are overall app install numbers and we haven't been able to source the number of active users.