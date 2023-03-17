6 e-cars across price points on Ola’s drawing board

Ola Electric Mobility (or simply Ola Electric), which currently holds the numero uno spot in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, is chalking out plans to take on Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. Sources privy to the plans have revealed that the Bengaluru-based startup is developing three different platforms that will spawn six electric cars of various body styles at different price points.

“While the first e-car launch is slated for May 2024, a new product will be introduced every six-nine months. The models will be across various body styles such as hatchback, sedan, compact and midsize SUVs, sports car, etc,” said a person with direct knowledge of the company’s plans, requesting anonymity. The same source revealed that the cheapest model may be priced under Rs 10 lakh and the most expensive may be above Rs 30 lakh.

First car in 2024

The company’s founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, has already confirmed that the first model will be a premium car, which will hit the market by 2024. The other five models will be introduced over the next three years, as revealed by the sources. Aggarwal had said that Ola’s first electric car will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

