5G revolution will create a no-collar workforce: Cellular Operators Association of India

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director-General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), explains how technical skills, along with soft skills, will set off the career lifecycle in the 5G future and the emergence of the very new workforce called ‘no-collar’ workforce

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director-General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

Job roles responsible for repetitive tasks in the telecom industry will start vanishing soon with the 5G revolution, Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director-General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

He said various tasks of white- and blue-collar jobs will get subsumed to create a new ‘no-collar’ workforce. Further, software domination is everywhere. Kochhar said the telecom industry currently has an increasing demand for talent in AI, digital analytics, and, especially, embedded software.

He coined the term ICTEC, a.k.a., information, communication, technology, electronics and cyber, and said candidates cannot avoid any of these fields to excel in the current times. Edited excerpts of the interview:

With all the recent developments concerning 5G, can you explain the changing requirements of workers?