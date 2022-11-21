Matter unveils its e-motorcycle, to commence bookings by early 2023

Founded in 2019, electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage technology start-up Matter unveiled its maiden electric motorcycle, set to hit the stores next year. While the company hasn’t shared the product name and prices, it is estimated to be priced between Rs. 1.4 lakh-2 lakh.

The unchristened e-motorcycle will be available in multiple variants, and will be offered with a claimed range of 125-150 kms on a single charge. The company has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on developing the product.

The first batch of the motorcycle will be assembled at its new manufacturing facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad. Spread across 2,00,000 square feet, it has the capacity to churn out 60,000 units in the first phase and scale up to 2,00,000 units per annum in the next phase. Nearly 1,000 people will be employed at this facility in the future. Bookings are expected to commence early next year, and deliveries by the first quarter of next financial year.

Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said, “Out of around 2 crore two-wheelers sold per year in the country, motorbikes comprise about 1.4-1.5 crore units. While most other start-ups are focussing on electric scooters, we decided to come up with a geared electric bike. With no other major player in the electric bike segment currently, growth potential in the vertical is immense.”

Lalbhai didn’t share any sales target, but said ``We have an initial capacity of 60,000 units per annum at our Gujarat facility, but I won’t be surprised if the generated orders become twice our capacity.”

The e-motorcycle is equipped with a 10.5 kW electric motor that has a torque output of 520 Nm and is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Powering the e-bike is a 5 kWh, liquid-cooled battery pack, which supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector, and is equipped with a standard onboard 1kW charger that the company calls 'matterEnergy 1.0'. The company claims that it takes 5 hours to charge the battery using a 5-ampere, 3-pin plug point.

Matter says the power pack has been developed in-house with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind. It is an integrated unit that houses the battery pack, the battery management system (BMS), the drivetrain unit (DTU), the power conversion modules, etc. The electric bike also features LED lights, split seats, clip-on handlebars, and a split rear grab rail. Further, it is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console that offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts, music playback, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Matter is also gearing up to launch motorcycles below and above the unveiled model. It is also looking to launch e-scooters in the medium to long term. “We aim to be a comprehensive electric two-wheeler manufacturer, straddling multiple segments, in the next five years. In the process, we aim to corner significant market share,” Lalbhai said. Matter aims to have 200 dealerships across major cities over the next 12 months, and is eyeing exports to various markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America in the next two years. “We are planning to take this product international in two years. There are a lot of opportunities in Asia, Latin America and Africa," Lalbhai explained. Apart from Matter's upcoming e-bike, there are other electric two-wheeler launches lined up by home-grown start-ups such as Revolt Motors (now owned by RattanIndia), Ultraviolette Automotive, Orxa Energies, Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, and Tork Motors, as well as by established entities like Hero Electric. At least 10 battery-powered motorcycles ranging between Rs 85,000-Rs 6 lakh are expected to hit the Indian roads in the next 18 months. This is in addition to 20-25 medium and high-speed electric scooters and three e-motorcycle models already plying on the roads. ALSO READ: Multiple e-motorcycles to zip on Indian roads Asked about the share of electric motorcycles in the total two-wheeler market, Lalbhai said, “Currently, ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycles comprise 65 percent of the overall two-wheeler market. We see that transitioning to electric motorcycles by 2030. Maybe 5 percent of the market will remain with petrol-driven bikes."

Avishek Banerjee

