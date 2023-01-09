Honda releases first teaser sketch of upcoming all-new SUV

Leading premium car manufacturer Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) released the first teaser sketch of its upcoming all-new SUV, which will premiere during the summer season this year.

The all-new Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co Ltd following market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations for their new SUV in terms of design and performance.

Also Read: Honda City completes 25 Years in India: The evolution of an icon

The company’s product range includes Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda City e:HEV, catering to the needs of its buyers across various segments. With the first batch already booked out, the City e:HEV marks Honda’s pivot towards electric mobility.