Honda plans to vroom into Indian EV space with first vehicle by March next year

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors which are major players in the Indian two wheeler market have released their EVs,since HMSI has not yet entered the market, Ogata explained that he does not feel that HMSI is late in developing their EVs.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) plans to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India by March next year, chief executive officer and managing director Atsushi Ogata said, according to a report by the Business Standard.

The first EV scooter made by  HMSI will have a non-removable battery, whereas the second iteration will have two removable batteries the CEO said. The scooter is likely to have a top speed of 50 km per hour.

“The company started working on the first model around six months ago... It will have a top speed of about 50 km per hour,” Ogata said.

Popular brands in the Indian EV market such as Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa, and Ather hold about 60 percent of the market share.