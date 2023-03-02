Northeast elections: BJP-IPFT leading ahead, crossed majority mark

As votes for assembly elections are being counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland and, early trends show the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance has achieved the majority mark of 31 seats in Tripura. The BJP in Tripura is ahead of the opposition Tipra Motha, Left-Congress, according to early trends on Election Commission site.

The BJP-IPFT alliance is ahead in 31 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance was leading in 11-5 seats. In the first three rounds of counting, even Congress-Left was also seen leading at 17-7 seats, but the number decreased further and BJP started taking lead in Tripura where it has contested on 55 seats.

Catch live updates of Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 here

Also, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha won from Bordowali assembly segment defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Ashis Kumar Saha.

Trends also show the newbie Tipra Motha led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma taking lead on 12 seats. Tipra Motha fought 42 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress didn’t seem to making any change. In Nagaland, where BJP contested on twenty assembly seats, the party has already won two seats. Trends show the BJP was also leading between 8-10 seats, while its senior alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was leading on 20 seats. Related stories BJP lauds Centre's peace, development initiatives in northeast as it leaves rivals behind in Tripura

'Extremely Compromised EC' can now become 'Extremely Competent EC', says TMC MP Derek O'Brien From the first round, the NDPP showed progress, while Indian National Congress and National People's Party were leading on 2-3 seats. Most of the pollsters have predicted a BJP+ victory in Tripura and Nagaland and a tight race in Meghalaya. In Meghalaya, trends show NPP’s Conrad Sangma's emerging as the frontrunner. NPP was leading on 24 seats even after winning one seat also. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress which ran a high-octane campaign was seen leading on five seats. Congress too wasn’t seen performing on many seats in comparison to the 2018 results. The BJP which won two seats in 2018 was leading on five seats, which suggests the party will have more seats and vote share in Meghalaya as well. ​

Sohil Sehran