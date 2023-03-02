 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsTripura

Northeast elections: BJP-IPFT leading ahead, crossed majority mark

Sohil Sehran
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The BJP in Tripura is ahead of the opposition Tipra Motha, Left-Congress, according to early trends on Election Commission site.

As votes for assembly elections are being counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland and, early trends show the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance has achieved the majority mark of 31 seats in Tripura. The BJP in Tripura is ahead of the opposition Tipra Motha, Left-Congress, according to early trends on Election Commission site.

The BJP-IPFT alliance is ahead in 31 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance was leading in 11-5 seats. In the first three rounds of counting, even Congress-Left was also seen leading at 17-7 seats, but the number decreased further and BJP started taking lead in Tripura where it has contested on 55 seats.

Catch live updates of Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 here

Also, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha won from Bordowali assembly segment defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Ashis Kumar Saha.