Left Front terms Tripura Assembly results 'unexpected'

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

The Left Front claimed that around 60 per cent of the people's mandate was against the BJP in the recently concluded elections as the BJP's vote share in the election was 39 per cent.

The Left Front said the Tripura Assembly election result was "unexpected" and claimed that the vote division among the anti-BJP parties helped the saffron party to win the polls with less number of seats.

"If one goes by the five-year misrule and people's expression, the result is not corroborative. Around 60 per cent mandate against the BJP reflects the people's distrust of a particular party", said Left Front convenor Narayan Kar in a press release on Friday.

In the elections, the BJP's vote share was 39 per cent down from 43.59 per cent in 2018 polls. Its seat strength has also come down to 32 from 36 in the 60-member Assembly.