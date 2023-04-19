 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With influx of senior BJP leaders, Congress sees its chances brighten in forthcoming polls

Sohil Sehran
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi could bring with them the Lingayat votes to Congress. Meanwhile, BJP’s National President, JP Nadda, has upped the ante saying Congress means, “commission, corruption, and criminalisation”.

With Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quitting the BJP, opposition Congress eyes Lingayat vote bank in Karnataka.

With less than a month to go for voting, BJP turncoats have boosted the morale of opposition Congress in Karnataka. The Grand Old Party (GOP) now claims it will sweep the polls scheduled to be held on May 10, and votes counted on May 13.

Political observers say following the joining of leaders, such as former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, Congress has started gaining ground in the state at the grassroots level.

“Every election we have a season of migration that tells us the direction of a party. And leaders joining the Opposition are seeing the writing on the wall that it will form the government,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

Shettar has won six times from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency since 1994 on the BJP mandate. However, he was denied ticket by the BJP centre leadership this time.