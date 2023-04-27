 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: How civil society bodies and farm movements are trying to create an impact

David Bodapati
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

While these groups are opposed to the BJP, it remains to be seen how much of the prevailing anti-incumbency sentiment will actually translate into votes for their candidates.

Polling will be held on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13

With only a fortnight left for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections, a bevy of national star campaigners has descended on the State. While Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh, Yogi Aditynath and Rajnath Singh spearheaded the BJP campaign, the Congress had its own star in Priyanka Gandhi, who is leading the charge from Mysore along with DK Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress General Secretary tried her own gimmicks, and the video of her trying to fry dosas near Mysore went viral. She later travelled to Chikkamagaluru.

Campaigning heated up all over the State on Tuesday with even smaller parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha (KSP) active in their strongholds. But, according to political pundits, there appears to be no wave this time. The Congress is in revival mode, and enjoying the benefits of the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State by Rahul Gandhi. The BJP, meanwhile, is rolling out the big guns to reverse the anti-incumbency trend Karnataka is known for.

From 1983 onwards, the people of Karnataka have never re-elected a government. The Congress had enjoyed the upper hand until then, but the advent of Janata Party in Karnataka, headed by Ramakrishna Hegde, altered the political dynamics.