Karnataka Elections: CM aspirants aplenty but will a Dalit or woman ever get to head the state?

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: From Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Parameshwara in Congress to Bommai, Bellad, Karandlaje, Yatnal, et al in BJP and Kumaraswamy in JD(S), a number of leaders are aspiring for the Chief Minister’s chair. But will any party seize the opportunity to foreground social justice when it makes a CM choice?

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters. (Representative image)

As the assembly elections draw closer in Karnataka, four leaders have begun to count their chickens even before they are hatched, hoping to become the Chief Minister if their respective party comes to power. But despite the grandstanding  on empowerment by all political parties, the state has not had a Dalit or woman Chief Minister to date, and is not likely to see one this time too.

In the Congress, both former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar have openly staked their claim for the top post. However, a few days ago, Shivakumar set the cat among the pigeons when he announced that he was ready to work under All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun M Kharge if he chose to become the Chief Minister.

Kharge: Close Yet Far

Kharge, a Dalit, who began his political career in 1969 as a student union leader, contested his first assembly polls in 1972 from Gurmitkal in Gulbarga district and won ten consecutive elections. When Siddaramaiah joined the Congress from Janata Dal (Secular), the high command which had apparently promised him the Chief Minister’s post if the party came to power, shifted Kharge to the Centre.