Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: 'Double engine' government increases pace of development, says PM Modi to party workers

Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: Ask for votes for a stable and majority government in Karnataka, make people understand problems of instability, says PM Modi. With less than two weeks left for the State Assembly Polls on May 10 in Karnataka, political parties are going all-out to campaign to the masses.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka elections will see biggies from BJP and Congress hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Modi's popularity will see it through. 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. The PM will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows in next six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Monday. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.
News Alert: Congress leaders file police complaints againgst Amit Shah, orginerers for "communal riots" claims
Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar file police complaint in Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and organisers of BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition"
"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar told ANI.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi to party workers in Karnataka
To make India progress, we will have to get rid of this "revdi culture" (culture of offering freebies)
Congress's warranty has expired, then what is the meaning of its guarantee
People of Karnataka are ready to form BJP's stable government with full majority
Ask for votes for a stable and majority government in Karnataka, make people understand problems of instability
Whenever BJP gets an opportunity to serve people, the speed and scale of development increase
"Double engine" government increases the pace of development
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to bolster party campaigns today
> For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacting with around 50 lakh party workers
> Congress' Rahul Gandhi is set to interact with fisherfolk at Kapu (Kaup) in Udupi district, and address a public meeting at Mangaluru
Karnataka Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes pot shots
"After independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said to abolish Congress Party, but Jawaharlal Nehru did not listen to him and made Congress a political party. Nehru did not listen to Mahatma Gandhi, but Rahul Gandhi said that he will listen to Bapu and finish the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is engaged in the campaign to finish Congress," Chouhan said while campaigning in Belagavi.
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Vote for Congress, BJP has looted people, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her first roadshow in Karnataka urged the people to vote for the Congress in the May 10 polls.
"The upcoming election is important for Karnataka. Vote for Congress," she said. The Congress General Secretary also spoke about unemployment, price rise and removal of 4 percent quota under the BJP government saying they have "looted the people of the state with scams such as PSI recruitment, seeking commission from contractors and more".
Karnataka Elections: With Lingayats pushing back, BJP struggles to subsume caste identities within Hindutva narrative
Karnataka Elections 2023: Bolstered by its 2019 sweep, BJP replaced Yediyurappa with Bommai, and promoted Hindutva narratives on hijab, Tipu Sultan, etc. But the Hindutva tilt hasn’t yielded dividends and the strategy to reduce the party’s overdependence on the Lingayat community came close to backfiring
Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: Conscious not to continue religion-based quota, state tells SC
The Karnataka State Government has told the Supreme Court it has taken a "conscious decision" to not continue reservation based on religion as it is "unconstitutional". The reply came as the state scrapped the provision of 4 percent quota for Muslims under the OBC category.The state was replying to a number of petitions that challenged the 4 percent quota in government jobs being scrapped and given instead to Vokkaligas and Lingayats.
Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 26 alleged that the Congress used "mazhab" (religion) to come to power. He also criticised the party for bringing 4 percent reservation for Muslims under OBC quota, during its term and termed it as "appeasement"
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Campaigning on in full swing as election date nears
The BJP has sent out a battery of campaigners in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. PM Narendra Modi is also set to have a virtual interaction with party workers from 15 assembly constituencies at 9:30am today.
While the Congress has sent big-guns Priyanka Gandhi, and state leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. And Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold interactions with fisherfolk at Kapu (Kaup) in Udupi district, and address a public meeting at Mangaluru today.
For the JD(S), patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party's campaign.
In the run up to Karnataka elections, PM Modi to have a virtual interaction with party workers from 15 assembly constituencies at 9:30am.
