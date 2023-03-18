 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress's first list of candidates to be announced on Ugadi, says Siddaramaiah

Mar 18, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party's first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, which is likely by May, will be announced on March 22, the day of Ugadi festival, which is observed as New Year by Kannadigas.

The former Chief Minister, who took part in the Congress' Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said, the meeting also discussed regarding poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state.

"We were preparing election strategy at the meeting yesterday. Also Rahul Gandhi is coming to Belagavi on March 20 to attend a state-level youth rally, we have discussed its preparations," Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about discussions regarding candidates selection, he said, the first list will be released on March 22 morning, on the day of Ugadi festival. The Congress Central Election Committee, headed by the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge met on Friday in New Delhi, during which according to reports they have approved the first list of 125 candidates, which include 61 sitting Congress MLAs.