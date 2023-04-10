 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Its support scattered across regions and communities, can Congress turn this to its advantage?

Sanjay Kumar
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Unlike elsewhere, Congress has held on to its support base in the state, evident from its consistently higher voteshare, even in losing causes. Congress only has to improve its votes-to-seats conversion from 2018.  So even a minor swing towards it will help GOP

The Congress support base is also much broader compared to the BJP and JD(S), seen in terms of its support amongst various communities of voters in Karnataka. (Image: PTI)

Some ground reports from Karnataka suggest, given the political mood, an edge to the Congress party. Not only is there visible dissatisfaction against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which had to change its Chief Minister mid-way, the party does not seem to be united with a clear divide manifesting between the current CM Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM BS Yediyurappa.

Not that there is no factional fight within the Congress. There are two clear camps within the Congress, one led by former CM Siddaramaiah and another by state Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar.

A Karnataka Conundrum

The reasons for at least a dominant showing by the Congress are the following: Despite defeat in the 2018 and 2008 assembly elections, the Congress not only enjoyed a much larger electoral support, its support base is also much broader compared to its rivals, the BJP and the JD(S), in both geographical terms as well as social groups.