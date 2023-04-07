 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023| Eye on Bengaluru: Why India’s tech hub just cannot manage rain

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The major cause of flooding in Bengaluru is unchecked construction over valleys, insensitive development in marshes/wetlands and destruction of lakes. These factors have been worsened by the ineffective enforcement of environmental laws.

Even the mildest spell of rain can flood the city's roads and bring traffic to a nosebleed. It's the same story every year, and little has been done to change things for the better.

Note to readers: This is the second article in a series on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls on May 10

Navin Malik woke up on September 5, 2022, to the sound of water gushing into his home. The entire lower floor of his duplex villa was inundated, power had been cut off, two of his cars were submerged and he and his family had to be rescued in a tractor. Even today, seven months later, it's a nightmare that Malik can’t seem to shake off.

Malik stays at Epsilon residential villa, a premium gated community around 13 km from Bengaluru's Central Business District. His exclusive address wasn’t enough though to shield him from the horrors of urban flooding.

Epsilon residential villa, a premium gated community around 13Km from the Bengaluru's Central Business District.