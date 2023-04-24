 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: How poor last-mile connectivity has hit public transport use

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Other factors, including broken pavements, poorly lit streets, and the absence of proper bus shelters, also deter people from using public transport in the city.

When the 6.7-km-long first stretch of the Bengaluru Metro commenced operations in 2011, commuters were hoping for relief from the city’s bumper-to-bumper traffic jams.

Fast forward to 2023: the ‘Namma Metro’ network has expanded tenfold to cover 68.6 km. However, first and last-mile connectivity is a huge concern that the administration has failed to address. Consequently, public transport isn't the most favoured option for commuting; private vehicle numbers continue to soar — at 10 million and counting.

In addition to poor last-mile connectivity, other factors, including broken pavements, poorly lit streets, and the absence of proper bus shelters, also deter people from using public transport in the country's tech hub.

Commuters cite the absence of shared autorickshaws, errant regular autos, poor feeder bus services and the lack of parking facilities at most Metro stations as major concerns.