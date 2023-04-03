 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress will win Karnataka Assembly elections, says MP Manish Tewari

Apr 03, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Karnataka polls: Elections to the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10, setting the stage for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka elections: Manish Tewari held the press conference to talk about the legal issues surrounding Rahul Gandhi's conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court last week and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha as a result of it.

The Congress will win the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections as the people there have become the opposition to the ruling BJP government, senior party leader and MP Manish Tewari said on March 31.

Responding to a reporter's question on what he thought would be the outcome of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring state, Tewari said, "We are winning. Yeah. We are winning Karnataka."

Speaking at a press conference held at the party's state headquarters Indira Bhavan, Tewari said, "There is an intrinsic sense of equity, justice and fair play in the people of the country. They (people) know, they can feel it when things reach or go too far. I think we have come to a point in the term of this government (Karnataka) where the people are becoming the opposition."