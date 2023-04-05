 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World can face nuclear World War III under Biden administration: Donald Trump

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The comments by 76-year-old Trump came during his first public address since being arraigned on Tuesday.

The world is likely to face an all-out nuclear World War III under the Biden administration, former president Donald Trump has said and accused the current US government of destroying the country.

Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges relating to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president said that there are open threats by various countries of the use of nuclear weapons, something which was never mentioned or discussed by other nations during his administration.