World Bank forecast Pakistan's economic growth to further 'slow' to 2% in FY 2022-23

Jan 12, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

The World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday also pointed to a "sharp, long-lasting slowdown with the global growth pegged at 1.7 per cent this year, compared to 3 per cent it predicted in June, Dawn newspaper reported.

The World Bank has forecast Pakistan's economic growth to slow further to two per cent during the current year 'down by two percentage points from its June 2022 estimates' because of the devastating floods and slowdown in the global growth rate, a media report said on Wednesday.

The report, issued by a flagship publication of the World Bank Group, said that global growth was slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Washington-based lending agency also said Pakistan's economic output was not only declining itself but also bringing down the regional growth rate.

It forecast Pakistan's GDP growth rate to improve to 3.2 per cent in 2024, but that too would be lower than the earlier estimate of 4.2 per cent.

"Policy uncertainty further complicates the economic outlook" of Pakistan, in addition to flood damages and the resultant increase in poverty, the bank said, explaining that an already precarious economic situation in the cash-strapped country, with low foreign exchange reserves and large fiscal as well as current account deficits, was exacerbated in August last by severe flooding, which cost more than 1,100 lives.