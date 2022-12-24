 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel

Associated Press
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST

A driver scrapes snow off his car during a cold weather front as a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone hits the Upper Midwest, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. December 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS)

A battering winter storm left nearly 2 million homes and businesses without power across the United States on Saturday, as millions more people were left to worry how the prospect of further outages would effect holiday and travel plans.

The blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold that enveloped much of the country knocked out power to 1.7 million households and businesses, while major electricity grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves across the eastern US that rolling blackouts might be required.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity.

It issued an emergency call for conservation system-wide - asking residents in 13 states to set thermostats lower than usual, to postpone use of major appliances like stoves and dishwashers and to turn off nonessential lights. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.

PJM officials said there is increased electricity demand across its system at the same time that some power plants are having difficulty operating in the extreme cold. They said they want people to be prepared for the possibility of rolling blackouts.

“It'll be short-lived, we'll do everything we can to prevent it, but it is a real possibility,” said Mike Bryson, PJM's senior vice president for operations.