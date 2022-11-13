 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
While abortion rights shrink in US, this small country expanded access

Nov 13, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Benin, with a population of 12 million, mostly Christians and Muslims, has become one of the few countries in Africa where abortion is broadly available.

(Representative Image: AP)

COTONOU, Benin — When lawmakers in the West African nation of Benin met last year to consider whether to legalize abortion, they heard shocking testimony from Dr. Véronique Tognifode, the country’s minister of social affairs, about what she had seen during her years working as a gynecologist.

She recounted how she and her peers had struggled to save women who had tried to end their pregnancies by ingesting dubious pills or bleach, inserting sharp objects into their bodies or getting illegal abortions from the hacks known locally as “mechanics.”

The death toll was unacceptably high, she told them: One in five maternal deaths in Benin resulted from unsafe abortions, according to the government — more than twice the average on the African continent, which is the most unsafe region in the world to terminate a pregnancy.

“Young women and girls are getting abortions one way or another, and those ways are unthinkable,” said Tognifode, who is one of three gynecologists serving as senior officials in Benin’s government. “We can’t live with what we see in hospitals.”

A year after that testimony, Benin, with a population of 12 million, mostly Christians and Muslims, has become one of the few countries in Africa where abortion is broadly available.

Legislators voted in October 2021 to decriminalize abortion under most circumstances, allowing it when a pregnancy is likely to cause a woman “material, educational, professional or moral distress.” Previously, abortion was allowed only in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormalities, or if the mother’s life was at risk.