 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

What’s at stake as UK and EU reach deal over Northern Ireland protocol

New York Times
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, but it shares an open land border with Ireland, a member of the EU — the bloc that the United Kingdom has left. That has created a sticking point for successive British prime ministers ever since Brexit was approved in 2016.

The UK and the EU have reached an agreement intended to resolve the issue (File image: Reuters)

Boris Johnson’s victory in the 2019 race to become prime minister was attributed in part to his campaign slogan: “Get Brexit done.” More than three years later, one of his successors, Rishi Sunak, appears to have taken a significant step toward making good on that pledge.

The British government and the European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, have reached an agreement intended to resolve one of the thorniest legacies of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc: the trade status of Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, but it shares an open land border with Ireland, a member of the EU — the bloc that the United Kingdom has left. That has created a sticking point for successive British prime ministers ever since Brexit was approved in 2016.

Negotiators have struggled to find a way to allow goods to move smoothly between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, without threatening the open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. That border has a significance that goes far beyond trade.