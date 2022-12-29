 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to know about the times square ball drop on New Year’s Eve

New York Times
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

This year’s celebration will be a full return to all the usual revelries after two years of scaled-back events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representative image (Image: AP)

Crowds will once again gather in Times Square on New Year’s Eve to bring in 2023, peering through more than 1 ton of confetti to catch a glimpse of the 11,875-pound ball made of Waterford Crystal as it descends, an annual tradition that dates back to 1907.

This year’s celebration will be a full return to all the usual revelries after two years of scaled-back events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s affair, however, did have one unusual highlight, with Mayor Eric Adams being sworn in at Times Square after his inauguration was postponed. In 2020, only a small number of front-line workers and their families were allowed to attend the event.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming New Year’s Eve festivities.

What time does the celebration start?

The celebration will begin shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern time. Around that time, the ball will be placed atop the pole at One Times Square. The ball drop, which will take 60 seconds, will begin at 11:59 p.m.

Many celebrants arrive in the afternoon to claim their viewing spots. Entrance to the viewing areas is on a first-come, first-serve basis.