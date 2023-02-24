 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Western media’s Ukraine war coverage shows prejudice against Russia, says British commentator Anatol Lieven

Pranay Sharma
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

The media has given up any pretence of objective reporting or serious investigation and analysis, Lieven says.

Anatol Lieven is a British author, journalist and policy analyst who has been tracking the Russia-Ukraine war closely since its beginning.

Note to readers: This is the fourth in a series of interviews with strategic experts on the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine that's ongoing for a year.

As the long Ukraine war enters the second year the question uppermost in people’s minds is when and how this conflict will end. The American and European leaders have publicly stated their resolve to keep supporting Ukraine but there has not been any serious discussion yet on how to end the war. Anatol Lieven is a British author, journalist and policy analyst who has been tracking the war closely since its beginning. He is currently a visiting professor at King’s College London and a senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington. He spoke to Pranay Sharma about the war and what to expect in the coming days. Excerpts:

Is there an endgame in Ukraine, and if so, what is it from the western perspective?