 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Western Digital gets $900 million investment from Apollo, Elliot

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

Western Digital said the preferred stock it sold to Apollo and Elliot has a conversion price of $47.75 per share, which is approximately a 9% premium on its closing price of $43.95 on Tuesday. It will also pay a dividend starting at 6.25% per year.

Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp said on Tuesday it will receive $900 million through a convertible preferred stock deal from private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc and hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

Western Digital said the preferred stock it sold to Apollo and Elliot has a conversion price of $47.75 per share, which is approximately a 9% premium on its closing price of $43.95 on Tuesday. It will also pay a dividend starting at 6.25% per year.

Last year, Western Digital launched a review of strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and hard-drive businesses, after activist Elliott disclosed a stake of nearly $1 billion in the company and pushed it to separate those businesses.

On Tuesday, Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler said the partnership with Apollo and Elliott would help "facilitate the next stages of Western Digital's strategic review."