WEF at Davos 2023: Risk of global recession high, say economists

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The World Economic Forum interacted with three chief economists to find out how business leaders can best prepare their organisations to weather the economic storms ahead. The World Economic Forum Chief Economists Outlook, January 2023, reveals how businesses can prepare for the looming turbulence

In the latest Chief Economists' Outlook, the World Economic Forum (WEF) spoke to leading economists to find out their views on likely headwinds that businesses may face in 2023 and sought their advice on how to best tackle such economic turbulences.

The forum interacted with three chief economists, who, in the World Economic Forum Chief Economists Outlook, January 2023, revealed the best ways to navigate the looming turbulence that may be brought about by a global recession.

The WEF report has found that the outlook for the global economy is “gloomy, with almost one in five respondents now considering a global recession to be extremely likely in 2023, more than twice as many as in the previous survey in September 2022”, the forum said.

The WEF Chief Economist's Outlook, January 2023, stated: “Global growth prospects remain anaemic and global recession risk is high.”

One must note here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) too expected around a third of the global economy to enter recession in 2022 or 2023; it also cut its forecast of global GDP for the year to 2.7 percent.

Businesses may have to deal with the "triple challenge" of continued high prices of key inputs, tightening monetary policy, and weakening demand, right at the start of 2023.