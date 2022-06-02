Vistara rolls out early monsoon sale for local and global routes

Full service carrier Vistara announced an early monsoon sale throughout its domestic and international networks today.

This global sale is across all three cabins -- economy, premium economy, and business -- from June 20 to December 31.

Bookings are open for a window of 48 hours from 12 am on June 2 to 11:59 pm on June 3. For international travel, fares start from Rs 14,249 for all-inclusive economy, Rs 18,899 for premium economy and Rs 47,099 for business class travel.

For domestic routes, fares start from Rs 1699 for economy, Rs 3,459 for premium economy and Rs 7,439 for business class.

Vistara also announced the start of non-stop flights between Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia, and Mumbai, from August 2, with an aim of global expansion and bookings are in process across all platforms.

Speaking of the launch of the new international route, chief executive Vinod Kannan said, “The launch to Jeddah will intensify our presence in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia shares a strong relationship with India and is home to a significant population belonging to the diaspora, thereby offering great prospects for Vistara’s growth.”