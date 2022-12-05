 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US-Saudi ties through good times and bad

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Here are some milestones in ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets US President Joe Biden with a fist bump after his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15.

The U.S.-Saudi alliance has weathered many storms over the decades, but the relationship remains vital to both: Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest oil exporter and the United States’ largest foreign military sales customer.

Here are some milestones in ties:

1931

The United States recognises the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd, renamed Saudi Arabia the following year.

1933

Saudi Arabia grants an oil exploration concession to Standard Oil of California. Its Saudi branch, later renamed Aramco, makes the first commercial find in 1938.