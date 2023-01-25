 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US President Joe Biden understands first-hand impact layoffs can have on family: White House

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

On January 20, Google axed 12,000 jobs across the globe, its CEO Sundar Pichai announced, becoming the latest tech giant after Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon to retrench staff en mass amid the global economic downturn.

LAYOFF

US President Joe Biden understands first-hand the crushing impact of losing a job can have on a family, the White House has said, amid the massive layoffs by major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook that have rendered thousands of Indian-American IT professionals jobless.

On January 20, Google axed 12,000 jobs across the globe, its CEO Sundar Pichai announced, becoming the latest tech giant after Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon to retrench staff en mass amid the global economic downturn.

Last week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce.

Amazon is also cutting 18,000 jobs and Facebook parent Meta was trimming 11,000 positions.