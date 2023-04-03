 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

US journalist held in Russia still without consular access: White House

AFP
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week, prompting a new spike in already severe tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

US Journalist,Russia,Evan Gershkovich (Image source: Wall Street Journal)

The US journalist detained in Russia on what Washington says are trumped up spying charges has yet to meet with someone from the US consulate, the White House said Monday.

"They are trying to get consular access to Evan very, very hard, and yet we've still not been able to do that," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week, prompting a new spike in already severe tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

On Monday, a Moscow court said Gershkovich, 31, was appealing his detention and that a hearing date would be announced later this week.