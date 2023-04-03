US journalist held in Russia still without consular access: White House

The US journalist detained in Russia on what Washington says are trumped up spying charges has yet to meet with someone from the US consulate, the White House said Monday.

"They are trying to get consular access to Evan very, very hard, and yet we've still not been able to do that," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week, prompting a new spike in already severe tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

On Monday, a Moscow court said Gershkovich, 31, was appealing his detention and that a hearing date would be announced later this week.

Kirby said the issue "has got everybody's attention including the president's," and "we will do everything we can to get Evan home." However, he said there were "no illusions" about the difficulty ahead. "It's going to take a lot of hard work," he said. The Wall Street Journal, along with dozens of news organizations, has protested the arrest of its reporter, saying the espionage charges are made up. Kirby called the charges "ridiculous."

AFP