 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

US journalist held in Russia appeals detention: Court

AFP
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

"The date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week," a spokeswoman for Moscow's Lefortovo court said.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former AFP journalist in Moscow, was remanded in custody until May 29. (Image source: https://www.wsj.com)

The defence of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on spying claims that he denies, has appealed his detention, a Moscow court said Monday.

"The date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week," a spokeswoman for Moscow's Lefortovo court said.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former AFP journalist in Moscow, was remanded in custody until May 29.

Under the contract, the firm will install over 500 chargers, for all types of electric vehicles including two and four-wheelers, at HPCL's outlets spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.