US FAA revokes access to system for contractors involved in computer outage

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told lawmakers on Wednesday that it had revoked access to a pilot messaging database to contractor personnel involved in a file deletion that led to the first nationwide groundstop since 2001.

Last week, the FAA said it had found contract personnel "unintentionally deleted files" disrupting the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) messaging system that led to a Jan. 11 groundstop disrupting more than 11,000 flights.

It was the first nationwide groundstop since the Sept.11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

The FAA in an email to lawmakers seen by Reuters identified the contractor involved as Bethesda-based Spatial Front.