 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US-China standoff hits G-20 effort to revamp poor nations’ debt

Bloomberg
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

One hope for this week’s G-20 meeting is that a new endorsement of the debt framework by China’s finance ministry might provide cover for those bank executives.

(Image source: Reuters)

In the realm of global economic policy, Friday November 13, 2020, was meant to be about hope  — not the trigger for another pandemic-era fright.

That’s when Group of 20 finance ministers announced final agreement on a blueprint for the US, China and other relatively new creditor countries like India to cooperate on debt relief for more than 70 low-income nations facing a collective $326 billion burden, and deliver it in a “timely and orderly” way.

Within minutes that same day, a prime candidate emerged for the new mechanism known as the Common Framework: Zambia missed a eurobond payment, the first African nation to succumb to the pandemic’s economic ravages and default on its debts.

Two years later, as G-20 finance ministers gather this week in India, the agreement once touted as historic looks increasingly fragile, with debt relief emerging as yet another front in an increasingly bitter geopolitical tussle between the US and China.